Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Trading Up 23.4% Over Last Week

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $77.04 or 0.00161930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $67,074.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polyient Games Governance Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00043585 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.29 or 0.00208706 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins. The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polyient Games Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polyient Games Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.