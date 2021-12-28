PolypuX Hits One Day Volume of $3,338.00 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. PolypuX has a market cap of $27,533.13 and approximately $3,338.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolypuX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PolypuX has traded 38.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00059365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.50 or 0.07940221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00076488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,857.69 or 0.99960819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00052651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008053 BTC.

PolypuX Coin Profile

PolypuX was first traded on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

