Poolz Finance (POOLZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.48 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $7.81 or 0.00016304 BTC on major exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $23.67 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00059104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.88 or 0.07908998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00076522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,835.91 or 0.99906534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00052358 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008143 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,032,359 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

