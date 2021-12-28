PotCoin (POT) Trading Up 7.4% This Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $1,377.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,701.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.44 or 0.08007018 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.01 or 0.00306096 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.69 or 0.00928043 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00073422 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.60 or 0.00437305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.24 or 0.00256262 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,176,504 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

