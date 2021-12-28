Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.50. Powell Industries shares last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 18,966 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Powell Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $345.86 million, a P/E ratio of 491.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.33. Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.21%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 1,733.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 139,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 34,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 242,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after buying an additional 145,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:POWL)

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

