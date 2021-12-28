Power Index Pool Token Reaches Market Cap of $563,189.72 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Power Index Pool Token has a total market cap of $563,189.72 and $9,215.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.82 or 0.00005881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00059770 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.81 or 0.07904514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00075909 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,945.91 or 1.00081328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00052401 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008150 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f . Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here

