PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.27

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 18495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $148.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

