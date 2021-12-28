PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.27

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 18495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.
PWSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
About PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)
PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.
Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.