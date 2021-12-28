PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,692,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,609 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of PPL worth $47,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 547.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

