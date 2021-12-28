PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.17

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.17 and last traded at $49.04, with a volume of 374387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.47.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.32.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $97,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,465 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,119. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PRA Group by 35.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PRA Group during the third quarter valued at $1,328,000.

About PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

