Primas Price Tops $0.0238 on Exchanges (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Primas has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.02 or 0.00307541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007524 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official website is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

