Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. Primis Financial also posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other Primis Financial news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 8,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,841.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,461 shares of company stock worth $180,332. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Primis Financial by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRST traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.01. 471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,172. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

