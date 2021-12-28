Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,049,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,218 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $42,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PREF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $719,000.

Shares of PREF opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1-year low of $98.13 and a 1-year high of $101.54.

