Prometeus Price Reaches $12.64 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $207.87 million and $5.59 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for approximately $12.64 or 0.00026333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00044461 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007122 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

