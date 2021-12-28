ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 24,261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,470,938 shares.The stock last traded at $15.87 and had previously closed at $15.96.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBF. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 33,791.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $985,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 75,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 41,257 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 405,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

