ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Share Price Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $93.87

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $93.87 and traded as low as $84.79. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $85.65, with a volume of 2,452 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.83 and its 200-day moving average is $93.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

