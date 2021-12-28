ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 13th

ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, January 13th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSEARCA:SKF opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. ProShares UltraShort Financials has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $16.58.

Get ProShares UltraShort Financials alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials in the second quarter valued at $565,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Financials by 130.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 15,149 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Financials by 1,171.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 17,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Financials in the third quarter valued at $151,000.

ProShares UltraShort Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; full line, life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association, credit card issuers and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.