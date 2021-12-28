Proton Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Proton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $143.29 million and $5.00 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00043585 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.29 or 0.00208706 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (XPR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,324,788,199 coins and its circulating supply is 8,600,369,037 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

