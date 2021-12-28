Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $312.08

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 312.08 ($4.20) and traded as low as GBX 3.55 ($0.05). Provident Financial shares last traded at GBX 355.92 ($4.78), with a volume of 51,909 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.11) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.82) to GBX 318 ($4.27) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £902.76 million and a P/E ratio of -8.22. The company has a current ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 351.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 312.08.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

