PRW Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1,197.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,928 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 19.4% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after buying an additional 1,118,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,645,000 after buying an additional 922,836 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,994,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,243,000 after buying an additional 215,497 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $480.21. 237,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,494,822. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $366.16 and a 1 year high of $479.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $465.15 and a 200 day moving average of $448.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

