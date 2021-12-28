PRW Wealth Management LLC Makes New $7.98 Million Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 97,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 4.0% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,569,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,216,000 after purchasing an additional 84,743 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,463,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,458,000 after acquiring an additional 260,230 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,922,000 after acquiring an additional 33,039 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 962,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,454,000 after acquiring an additional 77,141 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 809,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,424,000 after acquiring an additional 25,603 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYV traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $85.49. The stock had a trading volume of 736 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,927. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average of $84.03. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $64.60 and a twelve month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.