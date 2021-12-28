PRW Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8,216.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 8.5% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $147.17. The stock had a trading volume of 29,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,704. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $116.35 and a 1-year high of $147.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.01.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

