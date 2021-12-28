Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.29, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $66.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.55%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,239. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.