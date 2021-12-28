Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $308,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,239. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.29, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $66.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

