Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $5,722,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 33.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,655,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,064,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $368.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $369.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.38. The stock has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.19.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.54.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

