Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Market Capitalization Hits $13.61 Million

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $13.61 million and approximately $12,854.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00060420 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,900.03 or 0.07919853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00077607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,159.21 or 0.99828352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00053881 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,748,244,753 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.