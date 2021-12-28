Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Price Reaches $1.10 on Exchanges

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00058512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.01 or 0.07937296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00076299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,718.49 or 1.00014385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00052303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008105 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.