PVH (NYSE:PVH) Trading Up 3.5%

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) shares were up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.36 and last traded at $103.80. Approximately 1,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 959,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Securities started coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.78.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.29.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 12.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 8.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after purchasing an additional 618,798 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PVH by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of PVH by 188.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 10.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,267,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

