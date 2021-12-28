Pyrk (PYRK) Market Capitalization Tops $38,014.02

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. Pyrk has a market cap of $38,014.02 and $1,517.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pyrk has traded 50.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00012126 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

PYRK uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

