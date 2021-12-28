Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) EVP Sells $27,375.54 in Stock

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 2,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $27,375.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chenyu Caroline Cai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 6,296 shares of Pzena Investment Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $60,252.72.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 26,313 shares of Pzena Investment Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $246,552.81.

NYSE:PZN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.72. 26,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.29. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Pzena Investment Management’s payout ratio is 12.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pzena Investment Management by 18.6% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,279,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,095,000 after acquiring an additional 357,566 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 27,822 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 26.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 64,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pzena Investment Management by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Pzena Investment Management by 52.5% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 234,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 80,795 shares during the period. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

