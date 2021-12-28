QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Acquires 93,583 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,831 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,583 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.07% of Southwest Airlines worth $22,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,200 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after acquiring an additional 808,601 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 884.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 690,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after acquiring an additional 620,657 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 953,843 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,056,000 after acquiring an additional 614,622 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,783,624,000 after acquiring an additional 480,461 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.21. The stock had a trading volume of 57,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,611,295. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -835.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

