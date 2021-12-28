QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Acquires Shares of 33,015 Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.06% of Casella Waste Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CWST. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 87,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.43. 187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,015. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.45. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $89.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWST. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $290,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,685 shares of company stock worth $1,816,439. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

