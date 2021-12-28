QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY owned 0.11% of Incyte worth $17,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 6.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Incyte by 3.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 100.0% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average of $72.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $101.47.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.30.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 350,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,052,241.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

