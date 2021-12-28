QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY owned 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $20,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,976,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,668. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.12 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.73.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

