QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $22,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,106. The stock has a market cap of $187.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.49.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

