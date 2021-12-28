QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Grows Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,460,013,000 after buying an additional 1,495,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,915,686,000 after buying an additional 307,132 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 25.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,680,000 after buying an additional 936,245 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 47.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,677,000 after buying an additional 1,046,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,864,000 after buying an additional 153,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.64.

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $74.74. 1,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,776. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $73.41 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.50.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.