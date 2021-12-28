QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Has $1.06 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105,997,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,610,000 after buying an additional 4,699,231 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,367,000 after buying an additional 738,520 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 704.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 414,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after buying an additional 363,362 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,950,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,812,000.

NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,776. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average of $33.19.

