QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,749 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,338,000 after buying an additional 80,495 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 78,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 61,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.43. The company had a trading volume of 17,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,241,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.99. The firm has a market cap of $206.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $192.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

