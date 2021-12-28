QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,946 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $20,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.09. 28,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,608,167. The company has a market capitalization of $638.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $105.22 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 39.85%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

