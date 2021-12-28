QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Purchases 2,105 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.4% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $405.26. 14,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $389.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.89. The firm has a market cap of $423.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.