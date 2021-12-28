QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Purchases 2,139 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,691 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.8% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $30,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Amundi acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $521,990,000 after buying an additional 3,343,066 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $488,620,000 after buying an additional 3,047,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after buying an additional 1,408,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,506,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $174,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,401 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,628. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $141.07. 16,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,750,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $249.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.