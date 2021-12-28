QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Purchases 5,419 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up 1.5% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY owned about 0.07% of Constellation Brands worth $26,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

STZ traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $247.78. 1,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,252. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $246.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.