QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.5% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $3,263,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet stock traded down $20.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,940.59. 5,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,081. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,919.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2,792.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

