Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Qorvo makes up approximately 3.0% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.74. 3,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,650. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.17 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

