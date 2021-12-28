Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) is Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,137 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises approximately 3.7% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.39% of Quanta Services worth $61,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,426,000 after purchasing an additional 92,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,893,000 after acquiring an additional 249,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Quanta Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,180,000 after acquiring an additional 58,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,937,000 after acquiring an additional 72,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,151,000 after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PWR. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

NYSE PWR traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.24. 2,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,757. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.15 and its 200-day moving average is $105.95. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.60 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.30%.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

