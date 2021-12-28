Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.73.

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 3.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Quanta Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Quanta Services by 37.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 9.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.01. 5,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,757. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.95. Quanta Services has a one year low of $67.60 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.30%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

