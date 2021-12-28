Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) was down 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.37. Approximately 16,423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,251,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Quantum-Si in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the third quarter worth about $269,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 74.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the third quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the third quarter worth approximately $4,933,000.

Quantum-Si Company Profile (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.