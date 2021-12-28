Quark (QRK) Price Tops $0.0143 on Top Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Quark has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $3.98 million and $117,703.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 252.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 2,632.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00001481 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1,213,265,171.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 277,253,255 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.