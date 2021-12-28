Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) Stock Price Up 29.9%

Quaterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) shares shot up 29.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 30,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 218,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.

Quaterra Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QTRRF)

Quaterra Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Groundhog and Quaterra’s Yerington Copper projects. The company was founded on May 11, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

