Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,147 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.3% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yale University purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.63.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $342.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $211.94 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.44 and a 200 day moving average of $302.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

