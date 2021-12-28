Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Down 0.5% This Week

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for $3.02 or 0.00006268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $81.92 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00059894 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.47 or 0.07900924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00076261 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,068.73 or 0.99931691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00052265 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 27,170,603 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

